Over 20,000 pigs to be euthanized in Vrancea County, following outbreak of swine fever

More than 20,000 pigs will be euthanized in Golesti, Vrancea County, following an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) that broke out at the largest pig breeding farm in the county, Vrancea Prefecture informed on Thursday.

According to the authorities, following the epidemiological investigation, a 3-km protection zone was established within the Golesti and Cerdac towns and a 10-km surveillance zone was established around the outbreak.

The prefect appealed to pig breeders, individuals and legal entities, to adopt specific protection measures and declare any cases of sick animals.

"I appeal to all pig breeders in Vrancea county, economic or private agents, to prevent the spread of this infection as well as possible financial losses, to adopt the following veterinary protection and safety measures: all pigs will be kept locked in the property without access in grazing areas and ponds to prevent the spread of the disease, in all cases of illness or death on the farm, the authorized veterinarian will be notified without delay," said Vrancea County prefect Nicusor Halici.

The Golesti pig breeding complex is the largest in the county in terms of the number of animals owned and one of the largest in the country. The farm was also affected by ASF about two years ago, when about 30,000 animals were culled.