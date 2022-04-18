 
     
Over 200,000 Ukrainians enter Romania via Siret since war starts

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

Over 200,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania through the Siret Border Crossing Point (PTF) since the start of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

According to the Suceava Border Police, between February 24 at 00:00hrs and April 18 at 09:00hrs, 256,125 people crossed into Romania via Siret, including 201,024 Ukrainian nationals.

During the same period, 45,462 means of transport entered via the same route.

On Sunday, 2,769 people entered Romania via Siret, including 2,172 Ukrainian nationals.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, 12,086 people have entered the temporary accommodation camps in Suceava County and 12,005 people have left.

According to the Suceava Prefecture, 81 people were in the temporary accommodation camps in the county on Monday and 1,920 places were available.

Most people, 3,830, went through the Siret mobile camp for temporary accommodation.

