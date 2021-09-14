 
     
Over 21 tonnes of rubber waste from Bulgaria to Czech Republic, stopped at Giurgiu Border Checkpoint

Agerpres
The quantity of 21 tonnes of rubber waste illegally transported from Bulgaria to a Czech company was stopped at the Giurgiu Border Checkpoint.

"Border police with the Giurgiu Border Checkpoint carried out a specific check on a truck driven by a Bulgarian citizen, aged 46. He was carrying, according to the documents accompanying the goods, rubber waste. As there are suspicions regarding the legality of the above-mentioned transport, the border police with Giurgiu Border Checkpoint have requested authorized support from the representatives of the National Environmental Guard," reads a press release issued on Tuesday by Giurgiu Border Police.

Following the verifications, the authorities established that the waste, in a total quantity of 21,400 kilograms, was loaded from Bulgaria, bound to a Czech company, and the transfer documents presented by the driver were incomplete, Agerpres informs.

The control authorities did not allow entry into Romania for the means of transport in question, and the waste was returned to the shipping company.

 

