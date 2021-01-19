Over 230,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19, 809 minor and common reactions

Over 230,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID with the first batch, 809 registered common and minor reactions, declared on Tuesday, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita.

"The total number of administered doses on December 27 is of 235,239 people, of which 233,288 people vaccinated with the first batch, namely 1,951 people vaccinated with the first batch and the booster dose. For today's situation, at 13:30, there were already 20,303 people vaccinated with the first batch and approximately 548 people that were doing the booster shot," Dr. Gheorghita specified, in a press conference at Victoria Palace.

He added that the total number of adverse effects is of 809, without recording severe effects.

Valeriu Gheorghita mentioned that until this moment there were 331,097 anti-COVID vaccine doses distributed.

"There is a total of 595,979 doses, recalculated after the number of doses per bottle has gone up for BioNTech Pfizer company, from 5 to 6 doses. Until now there were distributed 331,097 doses. In stock we can find 268,882 doses, of which 14,000 doses added from the Moderna company. As we know, the first stage of the vaccination campaign began on December 27, 2020, with the 10 medical units to take care of COVID-19 patients. At this moment, on January 19, 2021, there were 196,734 people vaccinated from the front stage, which represents 75% of the number of eligible people from Group 1, of which there are also 27,577 people scheduled until January 31st, which means that an estimated percentage of 89% from the eligible people from the front stage that could be vaccinated," Dr. Gheorghita said.