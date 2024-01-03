Over 232,350 persons, including round 7,000 Ukrainians, underwent formalities at Romanian border on Tuesday

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs that, on Tuesday, 232,350 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 7,000 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 102,354 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, entered Romania on Tuesday, 7,127 of them Ukrainians.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period) 7,024,323 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In their area of operation - crossing points and "green border" - the border police found 24 illegal acts (eight offences and 16 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to approximately RON 3,200.Goods worth approximately 210,000 lei were seized for confiscation.On Tuesday, 11 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided for by the law and 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.