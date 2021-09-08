Over 2.6 million Romanians celebrate their name day on Virgin Mary's Nativity feast day

More than 2.6 million Romanians celebrate their name day on September 8, the feast of the Nativity of the Mother of God.

According to the Personal Records and Databases Administration Directorate, 1,990,348 women and 664,123 men bear the first name Maria or derivatives thereof.

Of the female celebrants, 1,475,575 are called Maria, and 318,846 men are named Marian, Agerpres informs.

Statistics of the bearers of name offshoots are as follows: 16,127 women named Mara; 1,439 - Mari, 268,938 - Mariana, 22,082 - Maricica, 24,848 - Marilena, 29,202 - Marina, 51,280 - Marinela, 1,663 - Marinica, 3,707 - Marita, 812 - Marusia, 1,325 - Mary, 164 - Mery, 3,286 - Mia, 30,096 Mioara, 54,653 - Marioara, 1,998 - Mariuca, 3,153 - Mariuta, whereas for men 81,022 are named Marin, 101 - Marinache, 3,187 - Marinica, 260,967 - Marius.