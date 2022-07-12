Over 31 tonnes of plastic waste from Greece, denied entry at border

Over 31 tonnes of plastic waste from Greece, meant for Romanian companies, was stopped by the Giurgiu Border Police, for incomplete cross-border transfer documents, at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, informs a press release sent by the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) on Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours, at different times, the Giurgiu Border Police have denied the entry of several means of transportation. On this occasion, the border police, along with commissioners from the Giurgiu Environmental Guard, have discovered two means of transportation loaded with plastic waste. The two vehicles were driven by two Bulgarian citizens, aged 32 and 57," says the cited source.

It was established that the means of transportation were carrying the quantities of 8,810 and 22,510 kilograms of plastic waste, loaded in Greece, the destination being companies from Romania.

The Border Police noticed that the cross-border transportation documents were incomplete, and the legal provisions were not met.

As such, the authorities denied entry to the two means of transportation into Romania, the waste being returned to the sender.AGERPRES