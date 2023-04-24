Over 400 Romanian troops to participate in 'Anakonda 23' exercise in Poland.

More than 400 Romanian troops and approximately 60 pieces of equipment of the 151st Razboieni Infantry Battalion and the 26th Neagoe Basarab Infantry Battalion will participate in the "Anakonda 23" multinational exercise that will take place in Poland, April 28 - May 18, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the "Anakonda 23" exercise is the highest form of training for the Polish Armed Forces and one of the major training events ofNATO.

Starting on Monday, army personnel and equipment will move along roads from the Iasi and Craiova garrisons in order to participate in this exercise, planned since 2021.

The Iasi-based battalion, a unit of the 15th Podu Inalt Mechanised Brigade, was established on September 15, 1994 as the successor of the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 15th Razboieni Infantry Regiment. In its 28 years of existence, the "Black Wolves," as they are commonly known, have participated in 10 international peacekeeping missions, in five areas of the globe -- Angola, Bosnia, Albania, Iraq and Afghanistan. They also participated in numerous multinational exercises in the US, Germany, Ukraine, Norway, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Moldova.

The 26th Neagoe Basarab Infantry Battalion, established on September 15, 1994 after the reorganisation of the 26th Rovine Mechanised Regiment, is the successor of the Rovine Regiment number 26 established on April 1, 1880. The "Red Scorpions," as they are commonly known, have been deployed 14 times to war zones in Europe, Asia and Africa.