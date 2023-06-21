 
     
Over 40pct of COVID cases in past week, in Bucharest and Timis, Suceava, Dolj, Iasi counties

Over 40pct of COVID cases in past week, in Bucharest and Timis, Suceava, Dolj, Iasi counties.

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed that, in the week 12 - 18 June, 42.1% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Timis, Suceava, Dolj and Iasi, told Agerpres.

During the reporting period, 730 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 7 deaths were reported in patients with COVID-19.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 46.5% of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 46.3% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

According to the INSP, 50% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic to date, 86.6% of all deaths have been in people over 60 years old and 54.7% in men.

Of those who have died, 93.8% had at least one associated co-morbidity.

