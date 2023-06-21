Over 40pct of COVID cases in past week, in Bucharest and Timis, Suceava, Dolj, Iasi counties.

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed that, in the week 12 - 18 June, 42.1% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Timis, Suceava, Dolj and Iasi, told Agerpres.

During the reporting period, 730 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 7 deaths were reported in patients with COVID-19.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 46.5% of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 46.3% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

According to the INSP, 50% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic to date, 86.6% of all deaths have been in people over 60 years old and 54.7% in men.

Of those who have died, 93.8% had at least one associated co-morbidity.