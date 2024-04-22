Over 423k beneficiaries of special laws' pensions, allowances in March 2024

As many as 423,532 people benefited, in March 2024, from pensions and allowances provided by special laws, according to data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP),

The highest number of persons was registered in the case of beneficiaries of allowances on granting certain rights to persons persecuted for political reasons by the dictatorship established with March 6, 1945, as well as to those deported abroad or prisoners, with subsequent amendments and completions, respectively 186.015. The average allowance was 1,544 RON.

(1 euro = 4.9758 RON)

As many as 16,927 people benefited from an average allowance of 945 RON, according to laws regarding war veterans, as well as some rights of war invalids and widows, and 66,682 persons were beneficiaries of allowances according to law regarding the approval of Government Ordinance amending and supplementing Decree-Law no. 118/1990 on granting certain rights to persons persecuted for political reasons by dictatorship established with March 6, 1945, as well as to those deported abroad or prisoners, the average amount paid being 878 RON.

As for the beneficiaries of allowances according to law on the recognition and granting of certain rights to persons who performed military service within the General Directorate of Labour Service during 1950-1961, they numbered 47,299, the average amount paid being 83 RON.

The beneficiaries of indemnities according to the law of gratitude towards the heroes-martyrs and fighters who contributed to the victory of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 numbered 12,817, receiving an average amount of 2,162 RON.

Also, in March 2024, as many as 574 beneficiaries according to law on Artists were registered, the average allowance being 345 RON, 14,017 beneficiaries of allowances according to law on Unions of creations, with an average allowance of 1,916 RON, and 79,201 beneficiaries according to law of surviving spouse, with an average allowance of 128 RON.