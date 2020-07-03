Over 50 foreigners who want to illegally cross border, found at boarding houses in Timis County

More than 50 Afro-Asian citizens, asylum seekers in Romania or with work permits, who intended to cross the border to Western Europe illegally were found, on Friday, at several boarding houses in Timisoara, informs a press release of the Timisoara Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF).

According to the quoted source, the border policemen in cooperation with policemen from the Timis Immigration Service and workers from the Regional Center for Procedures and Accommodation of Asylum Seekers - Timisoara carried out a specific action on the line of preventing and combating migration in the area."Thus, around 08:00, they identified, staying at several boarding houses in Timisoara, 55 foreign nationals. During the verifications, it was established that the foreign nationals are 53 men, one woman and a minor. They are citizens of Bangladesh, Syria, Iran and Iraq, who have work permits and temporary identity documents for asylum seekers, but who did not justify their presence in the municipality of Timisoara. that foreign nationals intended to cross the border illegally in order to reach a state in Western Europe," the release said.After completing all checks, the border police will direct the asylum seekers to the accommodation centers in the country where they are registered, and those with work permits are advised by the workers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration to respect the purpose and right to stay on the territory of Romania