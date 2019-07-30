 
     
Over 526k women shareholders or associates with companies in Romania, at end June

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of the women shareholders or associates with the companies in Romania at the end of June 2019 counted for 526,007, the ones having a 37.47 pct share in the figure of the total shareholders or associates, the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) informs. 

So, according to the ONRC data the men shareholders or associates parked at 877,657 (a 62.53 pct share) with the 964,747 acting businesses in Romania. 

In the above-mentioned period, the total number of individuals shareholders/associates saw over 1.4 million. 

The said INS data reveal that the share of the women with the active companies were in their highest number in southeastern County of Tulcea, 41.55 pct in the 7,530 businesses, while the central County of Harghita stands at the opposite end with 32.69 pct in 10,607 companies.

