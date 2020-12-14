Over 60% of Romania's energy production, provided by renewable sources, Monday morning

Over 60% of the country's total electricity production comes from renewable sources on Monday morning, especially hydro and wind energy, according to the situation on the national energy system state, presented in real time on the Transelectrica's website, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, at 11:15, the energy produced in hydropower plants reached 2,505 MW, meaning 29.1% of the total, and the production from wind farms was 1,716 MW, namely 20%.

Biomass represents 0.97% of the total production, with 84 MW, and photovoltaic panels - 0.94% of the total, with 81 MW.

Other sources were hydrocarbons - 18.84%, nuclear energy - 15.98% and coal - 14.38%.

At the mentioned time, the country's electricity consumption was 8,932 MW, production, 8,561 MW, and the difference of 371 MW stood for imports.