Over 6,2k Ukrainians cross into Romania on Tuesday

As many as 6,228 Ukrainians have crossed the borders into Romania on Tuesday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

All in all, as many as 55,679 people entered Romania through the border points.

The IGPF says that approximately 123,550 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with roughly 41,600 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both in the direction of entry and exit.

Starting with the pre-conflict period, which is February 10, 2022, as many as 7,176,528 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police found 34 illegal acts (16 crimes and 18 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to 12,180 RON. Goods were seized for confiscation worth cca 41,320 RON.

Also on Tuesday, 21 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and ten Romanian citizens were not banned to leave for various legal reasons.