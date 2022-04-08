Over 650,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since conflict started in neighboring country

Over 650,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the start of the conflict in the neighboring country and until now, Agerpres reports.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Thursday that during the 24 hour interval, nationwide, 9,165 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania through border crossing points (going up by 3% from the previous day).4,981 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania from the Ukrainian border (going down by 6.3%) and 2,218 Ukrainian citizens have entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (going up by 16%).Since the start of the conflict until Thursday evening, 650,441 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.