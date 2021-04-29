Over 80,000 accomodation spots nationwide, prepared for tourists for Easter

The owners of classified accommodation units of the Romanian tourism prepared more than 80,000 out of 500,000 spots in Romania, for tourists that wish to spend their days off on May 1st and Easter holiday in an internal destination, with 27% less than 2019, the best year in the local tourism in the last decade.

So far, according to the data centralized by the Federation of Romanian Tourism Employers (FPTR), only half of these places have been reserved, many of the reservations being made without paying a deposit, "which does not offer organizers the guarantee that these tourists will arrive and occupy the reserved spots".

"The tourists' interest of spending the Easter holidays in a hotel or hostel in Romania have dropped by over 65% from 2019, the year with most firm reservations. This drastic drop is influenced by the restrictive measures regarding the limitation of the occupying degree of accommodations from tourist structures to at most 70% of their capacity, the interdiction of carrying out club activities at the seaside, within restaurants, as well as the interdiction of movement of people outside their homes based on the zone's COVID-19 infection rate," the press release reads.

According to FPTR, the Romanian seaside remains the star attraction, preferred by young people who wish to have fun, where approximately 25,000 spots were made available, from the total of 135,856 classified spots.

The representatives of the organization say that the rural tourism will also be in the top of the Romanian people's preference. Thus, owners of boarding houses prepared approximately 30,000 places in traditional rural destinations: Bran-Moeciu, Bucovina, Maramures, Transylvania and Oltenia.

According to FPTR, the mountain tourism has prepared approximately 20,000 spots, winter sport lovers having the rare opportunity of going skiing on May 1st. The most requested will be the units on Valea Prahovei, Poiana Brasov, Paltinis, Stana de Vale, Arieseni, Ranca and Straja.

"Hotel owners have prepared tourist packages with a stay of minimum 3 nights, and, generally, with breakfast included and festive dinner on Easter Eve, live music and surprise presents, the prices varying between 100 and 400 RON / person / night," the representatives of the organization say.

Thus, in the balneal facilities, for a 3-night-stay in a complete boarding house, Romanians will pay between 100 and 600 RON / person / night, according to their preferences, services and comfort.

In return, tourists who want something unique can choose to spend the holidays in the area of the Delta Danube Biosphere Reservation, where they will be able to go fishing or to hike in nature with hydro-bikes, kayaks and floating pontoons. The Delta hotels can be reserved with packages of minimum 3-night-stay with a full boarding house and festive meal, at the average rate of 550 RON / person.