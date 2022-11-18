Over 81,000 people enter Romania on November17, including 7,400 Ukrainians

As many as 68,172 people, including 7,382 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Thursday, November 17, reported the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF), told Agerpres.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide, approximately 142,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as more than 44,000 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 2,854,470 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide.

The border police detected 38 illegal acts (22 crimes and 16 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying RON 38,000 in fines in the process.

Assets of an estimated value of RON 203,000 were impounded.

Nineteen foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by the law were denied entry and 15 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.