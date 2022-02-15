Over 90 productions in running for nominations at 2022 Gopo Awards

96 Romanian films, launched in cinemas, national and international festivals or on video-on-demand platforms in 2021, are in the running for nominations at the 16th edition of the Gopo Awards Gala.

In the list proposed for nominations in the Best Film category are 27 feature films, of which 21 fiction features. Among them are "Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc" (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, directed by Radu Jude), "Complet necunoscuti" (Perfect Strangers, directed by Octavian Strunila), "Luca" (directed by Horatiu Malaele), "Mia isi rateaza razbunarea" (Mia misses her revenge, directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu), "Scara" (The Ladder, directed by Vlad Paunescu), or "Tabara" (The Camp, directed by Vali Dobrogeanu), and six feature documentaries, among which Holy Father (directed by Andrei Dascalescu), "Noi impotriva noastra" (Us against us, directed by Andra Tatara) or "Romania salbatica" (Wild Romania, directed by Dan Dinu).

"Blana Bomba" (directed by Claudiu Mitcu), "Copii pierduti pe plaja" (Lost kids on the beach, directed by Alina Manolache), "In mijlocul meu, vocea" (The things we hide in silence, directed by Andra Hera), "Omul cu umbra" (The Man and His Shadow, directed by Dragos Hanciu), or Swamp City (directed by Bogdan Puslenghea, Ovidiu Zimcea) are among the ten productions in the documentary category following the appeal launched in January.

In the short film category, 59 titles were put up for consideration, in the genres of fiction, documentary, as well as animated stories. The list of Romanian short films at this edition includes productions such as "31 de ore" (31 hours, directed by Claudiu Mitcu), "Caricaturana" (directed by Radu Jude), "Carmen de bezea" (Like mother used to sing, directed by Denisse Conn Tubacu), "Plastic Semiotic" (directed by Radu Jude), "Regele Mihai: Drumul catre casa" (King Mihai: The Road Home, directed by Trevor Poots) or You Who Never Arrived (directed by Marius Olteanu).

The list of films that are entering the running for nominations at the 2022 Gopo Awards can be consulted online at http://bitly.ws/oxsc.

The nominations in all categories of the Gopo Awards will be established in March. After the announcement of the nominations, over 650 active professionals from all domains of the Romanian film industry will be invited to vote for the designation of the winners of the 2022 Gopo Awards, through a voting mechanism ensured by the prestigious auditing and consultancy firm PwC Romania, with which the organizers of the Gopo Awards have started a partnership starting 2011, Agerpres.ro informs.

The most important event in the Romanian film industry will showcase the performances of Romanian cinematography to the public and the industry in April.

The 2022 Gopo Awards Gala is organized by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film with support from the National Center for Cinematography and Babel Communications.