Over half of Romania's population is represented by women

More than half (51.1%) of Romania's population, estimated at 19.5 million people who resided on national territory on January 1, 2018, were women, equivalent of 9.97 million, the data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) according to Agerpres

According to data, in the urban area, the share of women in our country is more pronounced than in the rural one, with more than 5.4 million (52.3% of the total urban population). In rural areas, the proportion of the female population is 49.7%.



The female population is more "aged" than the male population by 3.3 years. Thus, if the national average age is 41.9 years, women's age is 43.5 years and that of males, 40.2 years.



Compared to 2017, official statistics reveal that the number of live births (with the usual residence in Romania) was 202,151 children, resulting in a birth rate of 10.3 live births per 1,000 inhabitants.



Romania is among the countries with a higher birth rate than the European average if we consider that the birth rate in the EU-28 was 9.9 per thousand in 2017 (the last year for which the indicator is calculated at European level) .



The tendency of previous years has also been preserved in 2017, with more boys than girls, with a ratio of 106 boys to 100 girls.



Regarding the participation of the population in economic activity, the most recent data, namely those related to the Q3 of 2018, show that the employed population was 8.8 million people, and among them women accounted for 43%.



Concerning the level of training, of the total number of employed women 24% were graduated of higher education, 4.4% has post-secondary and foremen's vocational education, 41.2% graduate from high school, and 12.4% vocational and apprentice schools.