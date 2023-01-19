 
     
Over RON 292 million worth of investment under Anghel Saligny programme

Cseke Attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 25 new financing contracts under the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme amounting to RON 292,920,621.37, told Agerpres.

The contracts are designed for the rehabilitation and modernisation of streets and roads of local interest, the construction and restoration of bridges, the rehabilitation, modernisation and expansion of water supply systems, as well as the expansion of sewage networks.

With these projects, the number of contracts signed so far under the Anghel Saligny programme reaches 331 and a total worth of RON 3,350,742,172.88.

