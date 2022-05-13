Péter Szijjártó: 'Hungary, Romania relying on their respective ethnic communities as cooperation basis'

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó spoke on Friday in Miercurea-Ciuc in favor of the development of Romania - Hungary economic cooperation, pointing out that the Romanians living in Hungary and the Hungarian community in Romania represent the most reliable basis for cooperation.

Present at the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the construction of a production hall owned by the branch of a Hungarian company specializing in automation systems for water treatment plants, a project funded by the Hungarian government, Szijjártó spoke about the importance of the Hungarian and Romanian respective ethnic communities for the development of cooperation between the two countries and urged the Romanians in Hungary to "live their identity" and "freely use their symbols", Agerpres.ro informs.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also mentioned that the investment in Miercurea Ciuc is proof of the success of the Hungarian economic strategy, adding that out-of-country investments by Hungarian companies help increase Hungary's exports, and their success "also contributes to the success of the home economy".

According to the Hungarian top diplomat, under its National Export Protection Program, the Hungarian government provides 290 million forints for the 480 million forint project in Miercurea Ciuc, which is expected to step up joint action for the management of environmental challenges.

The project will provide "large-scale engineering services for water management and treatment" and will create 45 jobs.

Also present at the event in Miercurea-Ciuc, Environment Minister Tanczos Barna spoke about the importance of the new water management investment, admitting that Romania "isn't an example for proper water protection." In this thread, he referred to the measures taken to prevent waterborne pollutants to get to Hungary via the rivers flowing in that direction - such as waste collection systems or the "Clean Romania" national campaign.

At the end of the event, the Hungarian Foreign Minister, the Romanian Minister of Environment, mayor Korodi Attila and Harghita County Council president Csaba Borboly placed a time capsule in the foundation of the future production hall.

The time capsule contains the act of incorporation of the Miercurea-Ciuc company, the documentation of the production hall, a local newspaper and a message of the students of the "Szekely Karoly" High School and of the local "Sapentia" University who are projected to train for working in this very production hall.

During his visit to Harghita County, the Hungarian Foreign Minister also laid the foundation stone for a kindergarten built with Hungarian funds in Satu Mare, met in Miercurea-Ciuc with the local and county authorities and with Minister Tanczos Barna and visited the local Football Academy, set up with funding from the Hungarian government.