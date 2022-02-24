Panic among Ukrainean population; thousands in line to enter Romania through Vama Siret crossing point

Russia's invasion of Ukraine causes the Ukrainian population to leave the war-torn country en masse. Thousands of people panicked by the start of the military conflict were waiting in endless queues at the border between Ukraine and Romania on Thursday, in the Tereblecea area, to leave, on foot, the Ukrainian territory, with their final destination various cities in Romania or other European countries.

Hundreds of cars with Ukrainian plates were also waiting in line at the Tereblecea - Siret border crossing point to reach Romania.The Ukrainian authorities have allowed only women and children to leave the country, while, in the case of men, only those who reside in another state are allowed to leave the country. In this context, many women with children in their arms or with children in prams were waiting at the metal gates of the border crossing point.Many of the refugees managed to take with them no more than one suitcase in which they put items of strict necessity."Everyone is scared, everyone is running away, to relatives, who still have houses in the mountains. The world is hiding, because it is a difficult situation," a Ukrainian woman who left the country told AGERPRES on Thursday.A young man living in Lithuania was forced to leave the country via the Tereblecea-Siret border crossing point because he could not reach the destination country through northern Ukraine, which is being attacked by the Russians."We go to Lithuania because we live in Lithuania and we go there because we also have a job," he said.The waiting time to enter Romania is very long, but, nevertheless, no person in line is willing to give up.The queue of cars at the border stretches for a length of 3-4 kilometres.