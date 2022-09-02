Parents have access to schools during festivities for the beginning of the new school year

Parents have access to the educational units during the beginning of the new school year festivities, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, said on Friday.

"The information according to which the Ministry of Education issued a restrictive decision is false! The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health do not in any way discourage the presence of families at the opening of the school year, especially since the vast majority of events of this type are organized in open spaces. We thank the Ministry of Health for the cooperation in the interest of the Romanian school, of every student and every teacher! (...) I am convinced that all the principals of educational units understand the importance of openness to the community and the involvement of the family in the education of children and young people, from the first school day," the minister said on his Facebook page.

Almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers start classes for the new school year 2022-2023 on Monday in over 17,800 educational units.AGERPRES