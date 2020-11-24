ParlamentaryElections 2020/Expert Forum: Call center, online platform for parliamentary elections observers, voters

Expert Forum provides voters and observers in the parliamentary elections with a call center and an online platform, according to a press release sent by the organization on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, on the platform www.votcorect.ro the main rules regarding the electoral campaign, the registration of the voters, the voting day, the voting by mail and the appeals are explained. The Expert Forum also mentions that it answers questions about the organization of the electoral process and receives notifications related to irregularities, which are sent to the relevant institutions.

On December 5 and 6, the Expert Forum team will respond to all requests for information and assistance received from observers, voters, representatives of political parties or other persons interested in elections via the following telephone numbers: 0800 080 200 (free, for Romania) and +40212 039 020 (normal rate, for foreigners).

Also, together with the partners from the FiecareVot coalition, Expert Forum accredits observers to monitor the polling stations on election days, in the country and abroad. They must be impartial, not part of political parties and not get involved in the election campaign.

The observation activity is voluntary, not being remunerated. Any citizen with the right to vote, who is not a member of a political party, has not participated directly in the organization of an election campaign or is not a candidate, even if independent, can be an observer.

Until December 1, people who want to be observers can register exclusively online on fiecarevot.ro. Enrollees may monitor a single or more polling stations in a mobile team of two observers. The organizers recommend that, for added security, this year the mobile teams be made up of relatives or close friends.