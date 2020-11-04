ParlamentaryElections2020/BEC: ANA EVENTS & PR SRL, accredited to conducted exit polls

On Wednesday, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) decided to accredit the company ANA EVENTS & PR SRL for conducting opinion polls at the exit from the polls in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6, according to AGERPRES.

"It accredits SC ANA EVENTS & PR SRL for conducting opinion exit polls in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6, at national level," the BEC decision reads.

According to the BEC, poll operators have access, based on accreditation, to the building where the polling station operates and to its 50-meter protection zone, without entering the polling station.

They have the obligation not to disturb the peace and public order and not to interfere in any way in the organization and conduct of elections, the BEC decision also states.

Previously, the Central Electoral Bureau also accredited the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioral Studies Group, as well as the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology - COURSE for conducting exit polls.