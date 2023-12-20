Parliament approves 10 M RON addition to education budget for Romanian language classes for minorities

The plenum of Parliament on Wednesday adopted an amendment proposed by the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) to the education budget, which amendment had been initially rejected, to add an extra 10 million RON for the National Programme for Teaching the Romanian Language and Literature (PNSILLR), which will be started in March 2024.

"The budget of the Ministry of Education now includes the amount of 10,000 million RON for the initiation, organization and, starting from March 2024, the development of the National Programme for Teaching the Romanian Language and Literature, PNSILLR, provided for in art. 83 paragraph (16)-(18) of Law no. 198/2023 [Pre-university Education Law - editor's note], with subsequent modifications. thus, within 30 days of the adoption of this law, the Ministry of Education publishes the methodology for organizing the PNSILLR, the list of educational units included in the programme and also the financed activities," provides the amendment admitted to article no. 48 of the draft law, adopted with 281 votes "in favour," two votes against and 33 abstentions, amendment supported in the plenum by UDMR deputy Szabo Odon.

According to the initiators, the start of the said programme represents a strategic aspect regarding the changes that the legislator intended to bring to the education system and which must be initiated without delay. The introduction of new and modern tools for teaching the Romanian language also means changing the teaching approach and stimulating the active acquisition of the Romanian language by students who learn in school in other languages, with major beneficial effects on their integration into higher education in Romania and their success on the labour market.