The joint Standing Bureaus of the two chambers of Parliament on Monday rejected PNL's request to verify the signature on the motion of censure submitted by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - and Alliance for the Union of Romanians), but it could not be put on the agenda due to the lack of a quorum, announced the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban.

The meeting is to be convened again, Agerpres informs.