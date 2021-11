Parliament - Gov't investiture/ Ciuca: Gov't I propose will guarantee the stability and development of Romania

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said his Government will provide predictability and guarantee Romania's stability and development through all measures it will take, agerpres reports.

"Today we are in a moment long awaited by all Romanians, one in which we can finally offer predictability and guarantee Romania's stability and development through all the measures we will take for the good of the citizens," Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday in Parliament's joint sitting for the investiture vote on the Government proposed by him.