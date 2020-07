Parliament leaders Ciolacu, Cazanciuc ask PM Orban for report on COVID-19 containment

Acting chairman of the Senate Robert Cazanciuc Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu sent on Monday to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban a letter asking him to come up with a report, to be debated with priority, on measures to contain COVID-19, organise local elections under good circumstances, and open the new school year.

Ciolacu said Orban should unveil to the country a detailed plan for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening of schools and the organisation of elections.