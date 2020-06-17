 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Parliament not to vote yet on Government decision to extend state of alert

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea si Inquam Photos / George Calin
Inquam guvern parlament

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers of Parliament decided on Wednesday that a vote will not be cast, for the time being, on the Government decision regarding the extension of the state of alert.

According to some parliamentary sources, the leadership of the Legislature has decided, instead, to send a letter to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to draw his attention that this decision must be voted by Parliament, and the extension of the state of alert must be approved by the parliamentarians and not only sent for information.

Lawmakers are also urging the prime minister to "read the law again."

The Government sent to Parliament on Tuesday the decision regarding the extension of the state of alert. In the address, the Government writes that it was sent for "information".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.