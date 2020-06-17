Parliament not to vote yet on Government decision to extend state of alert

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers of Parliament decided on Wednesday that a vote will not be cast, for the time being, on the Government decision regarding the extension of the state of alert.

According to some parliamentary sources, the leadership of the Legislature has decided, instead, to send a letter to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to draw his attention that this decision must be voted by Parliament, and the extension of the state of alert must be approved by the parliamentarians and not only sent for information.

Lawmakers are also urging the prime minister to "read the law again."

The Government sent to Parliament on Tuesday the decision regarding the extension of the state of alert. In the address, the Government writes that it was sent for "information".