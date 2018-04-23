Parliament's heads sign Declaration of Cooperation among national parliaments of trio to grab EU Council's Presidency

The Romanian Parliament, through its two chambers' heads, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on behalf of the Senate and Liviu Dragnea on the Chamber of Deputies' behalf, have inked on Monday in Tallinn, the Declaration of Cooperation between the legislative forums of the trio that is to take over Presidency of the Council of the European Union starting with 1 January 2019.

The other two signatory states were represented by Paula Risikko, the President of the Parliament of Finland, and Gordan Jandrokovic, the President of Croatia's Parliament.The Declaration of Cooperation among the three countries' parliaments - Romania, Finland and Croatia - was signed on the sidelines of the high dignitaries' attending the EU Parliaments' Presidents' Conference that is staged in Tallinn, Estonia, Monday through Tuesday.Romania is the first country of the three that follows to the Presidency of the EU Council, with its tenure from January to June 2019, subsequently followed by Finland and Croatia."It is an important step we have taken today, in Tallinn. In fact, it is the first document assumed with regard to the collaboration and setting up of the targets of the Presidency of the EU Council. Romania is opening the Presidency's trio in January 2019, and the fact that we have agreed upon this working tool, the declaration, shows that we are open to promoting a joint agenda at European level," Liviu Dragnea said, according to a release sent by the Chamber of Deputies' Cabinet.The said document outlines the principles which will provide the basis of the trilateral cooperation, representing the parties' firm commitment to use the parliamentary resources to promote the targets of the EU Council's Presidency, to ensure an efficient communication among the legislatives and to consult on a regular basis regarding the stances assumed on European topics.As a matter of fact, from the very beginning of the text of the Declaration, the three states acknowledge the special context they are to hold Presidency in, mentioning the challenge posed by the future European elections and the impact they will have upon the post-Brexit EU's institutional architecture, the preparation of the next multiannual financial exercise, as well as the need of a greater implication of the citizens and the national levels in the EU decision-making process.