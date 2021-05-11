Parliament votes to create PRO-America group

Parliament decided on Tuesday by a vote of 389 to 2 and one abstention to create the PRO-America group, which will be headed by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, report agerpres.

USR PLUS deputy Dan Barna and Social Democratic deputy Ana Maria Catauta will serve as group vice chairs.

The members of the PRO-America group are: from the Social Democratic Party - Marcel Ciolacu, Adrian Chesnoiu, Sorin Grindeanu, Alexandru Rafila, Alfred Simonis, Diana Tusa, Titus Corlatean, Vasile Dincu, Gabriela Firea, Lucian Romascanu; from the National Liberal Party - Sebastian Burduja, Laurentiu Leoreanu, Gigel Stirbu, Cristian Bacanu, Daniel Constantin, Roberta Anastase, Septimiu Bourceanu, Eugen Tapu Nazare; from USR PLUS - Cosette Chichirau, Mihai Badea, Denisa Neagu, Monica Berescu; from the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians: George Simion, Claudiu Tarziu, Adrian Costea; from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - Rozalia-Ibolya Biro, Lorand Antal; from the minorities' group - Andi Grosaru.