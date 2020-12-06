ParliamentaryElection2020/ More than 171,000 Romanians voted abroad, until 3.00 pm

More than 171,000 Romanians voted abroad in the parliamentary elections, until Sunday, at 3.00 pm, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the Permanent Electoral Authority's Website, 21,329 of these votes were cast by mail.

In Spain, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities abroad, 140 polling stations were organized, in which more than 20,000 people cast their votes.

In Italy, 137 polling stations, over 30,000 Romanians voted, and in UK over 15,000. Over 17,000 Romanians voted in Germany, and over 7,000 in France.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reminds that Romanians who have either their domicile or residence abroad can vote at any of the 748 polling stations organized abroad.

Polling stations are open between 7.00 am and 9.00 pm local time, with the possibility of extending the program until no later than 11.59 pm in cases where there are still voters who at 9.00 pm are waiting in line at the polling station, either inside or outside of it.

The Ministry strongly recommends the observance of the health protection measures applicable to the polling stations abroad and of the measures adopted by the authorities of the state of domicile/residence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including while heading to/coming from the polling stations.

Romanian citizens who have their domicile abroad can vote based on one of the following documents: simple passport, temporary simple passport, simple electronic passport, with the mention of the country of domicile.

Romanian citizens residing abroad can exercise their right to vote based on a Romanian identity document (identity card, electronic identity card, temporary identity card, identity card, diplomatic passport, electronic diplomatic passport, service passport, passport electronic service, simple passport, simple electronic passport, temporary simple passport), accompanied by a document issued by the authorities of the state of residence proving the legal right to stay abroad for a period longer than 90 days. The list of these documents can be consulted at www.mae.ro/sites/default/files/file/anexa_omae_1627_20191_cu_anexe.pdf.

Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad can exercise their right to vote even if the Romanian identity documents listed above expired between March 1 and December 6, 2020.

Voting information is available on the website www.mae.ro in a dedicated section, which also includes the interactive map of the polling stations. Also, the Romanian voters abroad have at their disposal a telephone line - 0040214312065, with normal tariff, permanently available until December 7, at 8.00 pm.