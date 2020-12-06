ParliamentaryElection2020/Tariceanu: I don't want today's, future generations to live in political system with single decision maker

Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, who is running for a new term in Parliament on behalf of the Pro Romania Party, said today that he voted for a democratic society where power is not concentrated "in the hands of just one man", according to AGERPRES.

"I cast my ballot today with the thought that there is a great danger lurking over our democracy, specifically the accumulation of power in the hands of one man. The temptation of totalitarianism has been around for centuries and millennia. Totalitarianism is not just left-wing. My generation has lived in the communist period and we suffered because of that. I wouldn't want the generation of today and the generation of tomorrow to find themselves in the same political system where on person decides on everything. Power must be shared among several political actors, among the political institutions, Parliament, parties, the Executive. That's the way it is in a democratic society and this is what I want for my Romania and for the Romanian citizens. We are waiting to see what the voters' sovereign decision is today," Tariceanu declared as he left the polling place organized at the "Mihai Eminescu" Seniors' Club in Bucharest.