ParliamentaryElections2020/ Marcel Ciolacu rules out possibility of PSD-PNL government; waiting for Orban to resign

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu ruled out the possibility of forming a PSD-PNL (National Liberal Party) government, adding that he is "waiting for Ludovic Orban to resign" as prime minister, because "Romanians have requested this by vote".

Asked on private broadcaster Romania TV whether there is a possibility of forming a PSD-PNL government, Ciolacu stated: "I announced in the election campaign that we rule out a government with PNL. The vote of Romanians is very clear. Romania is entering a new stage."

A possible agreement with PNL could be reached only in a government of national union, Ciolacu added.

He specified that he is waiting to see the percentages with which each party enters Parliament.

"I am first waiting for the resignation of Mr. Ludovic Orban from the position of prime minister. The Romanians, by vote, have asked for this," the PSD leader said.

As regards the fact that Ludovic Orban could once again be the prime minister's proposal to form the new government, Ciolacu said: "God forbid! I mean, it means that we no longer understand anything of what the Romanians want or what democracy means."

"I know the Constitution. (...) We will come up with a first proposal for prime minister. We have 10 days with the prime minister-designate to draw up a future majority. However, the democratic game should follow its course. We had an election campaign, a gross involvement of the President of Romania in this campaign and yet I want to forget these moments as soon as possible. (...) I am glad that I got rid of the nightmare called the Orban Government," added the PSD leader.

On the other hand, Marcel Ciolacu mentioned that he had a discussion with the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, but "not to form a future government".

"I had a discussion with Mr. Victor Ponta - the representatives of our parties in the polling stations should be vigilant together, not to be robbed in these polling stations. We all know what happened in District 1 in the local elections. And I will also continue these dialogues with Mr. Eugen Tomac [People's Movement Party],so that we have this union of the parties to defend our vote," the PSD leader also declared.