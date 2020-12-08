 
     
ParliamentaryElections2020/Partial results: Senate: PSD: 29.81%, PNL: 25.56%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD: 29.38%, PNL: 25.16%

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
alegeri vot

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.81 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.38 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.56 pct for the Senate and 25.16 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on Tuesday after the centralisation of the minutes from 98.68 pct of the polling stations.

Third comes the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) which secured 15.44 pct of the votes for the Senate and 14.96 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) got 9.1 pct of the votes for the Senate and 8.93 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, whilst the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has garnered 6.00 pct of the votes for the Senate and 5.85 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

stiripesurse.ro
