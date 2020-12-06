ParliamentaryElections2020/ Traian Basescu: PMP has crossed threshold; will have 7 percent without redistribution

Former President Traian Basescu said the People's Movement Party (PMP) had crossed the electoral threshold and "not just in any way", anticipating that it would have 7 percent, "without redistribution".

"For PMP, these elections showed that it is possible without Basescu. So I did not run, I was not on televisions and the party crossed the threshold, but it did not pass it in any way, I am asking you to carefully follow the evolution of the vote counting. PMP it will have 7 percent, without redistribution. This will certainly happen because I know what the evolution of the party structures was," Basescu said on Sunday.

According to Basescu, this election with the lowest turnout will pose major problems in maintaining legitimacy for four years.

"I congratulate all those who have led this campaign in difficult conditions, but I cannot help but think that we have the elections with the lowest turnout, which will pose great problems in maintaining legitimacy for four years. It will be a Government with a very fragmented support, and it will be a Government that, in relation to the objectives that Romania will have to have, will be narrowly supported in Parliament. That should give President Iohannis something to think about when he will stimulate, in one way or another, the parliamentary majority, and the turnout should make him think about how appropriate it was to force the issue for these elections," affirmed Basescu.

He added that "at the top, there will be a consistent battle", which will last until the last vote is counted, between PNL and PSD.

"I hope that President Iohannis will do what he has to do and send, regardless of the result of the last collected vote, to send the PSD in the opposition. And if it does not go outside Parliament alone, Pro Romania should go in the opposition," the former president said.