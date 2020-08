The Parliament sitting in which the censure motion was to be debated and voted on this Monday was not possible due to the lack of a quorum, according to the announcement of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, social democrat Marcel Ciolacu.

Following the roll call, only 226 MPs attended the sitting, the presence of 233 deputies and senators being required."We could not proceed to put to a vote the agenda of the extraordinary session," Ciolacu said.