Parliament's specialised committees give clearance to MEP Adina Valean for European Commissioner portfolio

MEP Adina Valean received the green light from Parliament's joint European Affairs Committees for the European Commissioner portfolio.There were 25 votes "in favour" and three abstentions.
Adina Valean is a MEP of the Group of the European People's Party (Christian Democrats), chair of the Industry, Research and Energy Committee.
President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided last week that Adina Valean shall take over the Transport portfolio in the future community executive. A