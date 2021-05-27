Partial solar eclipse on June 10, visible in northern half of country

A partial solar eclipse, with very little coverage of the solar disc, will occur on June 10, being visible only in the northern half of the country, says the Admiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomic Observatory in a Facebook post.

"We inform you only of astronomical phenomena visible from our county, and a pretty spectacular one will take place on June 10, at 13:00 hrs. It's a partial solar eclipse, with very little coverage of the solar disc. The eclipse is not visible from the entire country," the quoted source mentions.

According to an image attached to the post, the eclipse will be visible in Transylvania, in Banat and in large parts of Moldova.In a statement granted to AGERPRES, in February, the coordinator of the Astronomic Observatory, museographer Adrian Sonka, showed the Sun will be covered only around 1-2 pct, but it's exactly this aspect which is of interest for those passionate of the matter.