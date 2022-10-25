Partial solar eclipse - people are expected to come to Astronomical Observatory, Romanian Academy

The only way in which people can see Tuesday's partial solar eclipse is by using the professional instruments made available by the "Amiral Vasile Urseanu" Astronomical Observatory or at the headquarters of the Romanian Academy on Calea Victoriei, told Agerpres.

The phenomenon can be observed from all over Romania, with the sun to be covered between 33pct and 44pct. The areas where the coverage will be higher are in the north-eastern part of the country (44pct). The eclipse starts at different times, but which do not differ much. The earliest the eclipse will be seen in the north-western part of the country, at 12.20 pm, and the latest in the south-eastern regions, at 12.28 pm. For Bucharest, the maximum of the eclipse will be at 1.38 pm, with 38pct coverage, and in the rest of the country with a maximum of 10 minutes earlier or later, the Astronomical Observatory informs.

This eclipse will be seen partially from Europe, North-Eastern Africa and Asia. The maximum of the eclipse occurs above central Russia, where the Sun will be covered in proportion of 82pct.

For this astral event, the Bucharest Astronomical Observatory will open to the general public from 12.15 pm.

The Romanian Academy, through the Astronomical Institute, in partnership with the Bucharest Astroclub, also organizes a guided session of astronomical observations on the partial eclipse of the Sun, in the courtyard of the institution on Calea Victoriei, between 12.00 and 3.00 pm. There will be two astronomical instruments made available - a Newton-Dobson telescope with a diametre of 200 millimetres and a telescope of 80 millimetres, both equipped with filters for the sun - and they will be coordinated by astronomers from the Astronomical Institute of the Academy and from the Astroclub Bucharest. Public access is free, within the time limit available.

According to the Astronomical Observatory website, the phenomenon can be observed with a very dark welding filter or a Mylar filter. Eclipse glasses can also be used to view the eclipse. Another safe method can be used, that of projection. Behind the telescope or scope, at the eyepiece, put a white cardboard or a white sheet. The disc of the Sun will be projected onto the sheet where the eclipse can be observed by several observers at once. When using the projection method, no filter will be used. Projection can be done through binoculars or a telescope.

The representatives of the Observatory draw the attention of citizens not to try to see the eclipse through sunglasses or other improvised methods.