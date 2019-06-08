Party of Humanist Power elects new leadership; Ramona Ioana Bruynseels - PPU candidate in presidential elections

The Party of Humanist Power (PPU) (social-liberal) elected in congress on Saturday its new leadership and designated the candidate in this autumn's presidential elections.

Ramona Ioana Bruynseels was designated by PPU as candidate in the presidential elections, receiving a majority of votes for this candidacy from the over 700 delegates present in the congress."I will be a serious, consistent and credible candidate in the elections for the highest office in state. (...) In the period ahead I will make known the priorities of my candidacy. There will be concrete, necessary topics, without populism and excess, there will be a candidacy with no lies, no vain and ungrounded promises, honest and sincere," Ramona Ioana Bruynseels said at the PPU congress.At the same time, the delegates of the Party of Humanist Power chose as National Council chairman Cristian Popescu-Piedone, and Ramona Ioana Bruynseels was elected chair of the Executive Bureau.The Humanists elected on Saturday ten vice-presidents and voted the party statutes, the political programme and a resolution.