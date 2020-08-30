Passenger air transport registers 61.9% decrease in H1 2020

Passenger air transport registered a decrease of 61.9% in the first half of this year, from 10,709,300 passengers to 4,077,800 passengers, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS)

The largest shares in terms of passenger transport were registered at the airports Henri Coanda-Bucharest, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca and Traian Vuia-Timisoara.

At Henri Coanda-Bucharest airport there were 1,317,100 boarded passengers and 1,278,000 disembarked, on Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca 262,900 passengers embarked and 234,900 passengers disembarked and on Traian Vuia-Timisoara 148,200 passengers embarked and 136,600 disembarked.

In international passenger transport, the first ten airports of origin (where the passengers disembarked in Romania come from), established according to the number of passengers on regular flights, were London Luton 164,027 passengers, Milan-Bergamo 68,041 passengers, Munich 59,772 passengers, Vienna 55,483 passengers, Istanbul 54,351 passengers, Rome-Ciampino 54,274 passengers, Madrid-Barajas 52,966, Tel Aviv 52,815 passengers, Paris Charles de Gaulle 47,276 passengers and Brussels-Charleroi 46,347 passengers.

In terms of boarding, most regular passengers boarded for London-Luton 167,263 passengers, Milan-Bergamo 73,264 passengers, Munich 66,370 passengers, Vienna 57,601 passengers, Tel Aviv 55,485 passengers, Rome-Ciampino 55,265 passengers, Madrid-Barajas 54,332 passengers, Istanbul 49,541 passengers, Brussels-Charleroi 48,733 passengers, Paris-Charles de Gaulle 47,961 passengers.

The main countries (after the airport of origin) from where the passengers of the regular flights landed in Romania arrived were the United Kingdom 339,348 passengers, Italy 261,360 passengers, Germany 251,069 passengers, Spain 146,407 passengers, France 105,657 passengers, Belgium 66,073 passengers, Turkey 62,821 passengers, The Netherlands 59,338 passengers, Austria 55,483 passengers.

By country of destination, most regular passengers embarked for the United Kingdom 350,723 passengers, Italy 279,098 passengers, Germany 279,049 passengers, Spain 153,689 passengers, France 108,978 passengers, Belgium 71,651 passengers, the Netherlands 64,410 passengers, Israel 57,857 passengers, Austria 57,601 passengers.

The most significant shares in domestic transport were registered for the airports Henri Coanda-Bucharest, Traian Vuia-Timisoara, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca. Henri Coanda-Bucharest accounted for 49.2% of the number of boarded passengers, Traian Vuia-Timisoara 17.3% of the number of passengers and Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca with 15.6%.

In the second quarter of 2020, 123,800 passengers embarked and 103,000 disembarked.