 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Passengers' air transport up 7.9pct in 2018

stiripesurse.ro
avion

The passengers air transport grew last year by 7.9pct as against 2017, with the number of passengers counting for 21.815 million and the Bucharest int'l Henri Coanda airport ranking first as regards the passengers' transport, according to the "Air transport of passengers and goods 2018" publication issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Registered were as many as 6.956 million passengers embarked and 6.863 million passengers disembarked on the Bucharest int'l Henri Coanda airport, seconded by the Cluj-Napoca Avram Iancu Airport (with 1.404 million passengers embarked and 1.378 million passengers disembarked) and the Timisoara Traian Vuia Airport (749,300 passengers embarked, 767,900 passengers disembarked).

In Romania currently operate 16 airports, all international.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.