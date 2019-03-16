Passengers' air transport up 7.9pct in 2018

The passengers air transport grew last year by 7.9pct as against 2017, with the number of passengers counting for 21.815 million and the Bucharest int'l Henri Coanda airport ranking first as regards the passengers' transport, according to the "Air transport of passengers and goods 2018" publication issued by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Registered were as many as 6.956 million passengers embarked and 6.863 million passengers disembarked on the Bucharest int'l Henri Coanda airport, seconded by the Cluj-Napoca Avram Iancu Airport (with 1.404 million passengers embarked and 1.378 million passengers disembarked) and the Timisoara Traian Vuia Airport (749,300 passengers embarked, 767,900 passengers disembarked).

In Romania currently operate 16 airports, all international.