Patient with burns, transported to a hospital in Germany by military aircraft

A patient with burns on approximately 45% of the body surface was transported, Saturday morning, to a hospital in Germany, with a military aircraft, the Ministry of National Defense informs.

According to the quoted source, the transport was made with a C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions. The plane took off around 9:00 a.m. from Base 90 Air Transport in Otopeni, on the route Otopeni - Lubeck, Agerpres informs.The mission is executed at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations. The medical team that monitors the patient during the flight is made up of specialists from the Clinical Emergency Hospital - Bucharest, and the transport from the hospital unit to the airport was carried out by an ambulance of SMURD, states MApN.