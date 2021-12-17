Patriarch Daniel calls for responsibility for one's own, fellows' health in pandemic context

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, addresses, in the Christmas Pastoral Letter, an exhortation to "full trust in the power of prayer and much responsibility for our own health and that of our fellows", to "merciful love and solidarity for all sick people", in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let us thank God for the gift of life and for the gift of health, which must be kept and cultivated with great care, humility and wisdom, for the personal good, of the family and of the society in which we are. Let us show merciful love and solidarity for all sick people, but also much appreciation to the doctors who care for them, in order to regain health. The current pandemic has brought to Romania and around the world a lot of suffering, illness, depression and death. Let us pray more to God for the hasty cessation of the pandemic, so that we can live and work naturally and freely. Let us have full confidence in the power of prayer and a lot of responsibility for our own health and that of our fellows, knowing that "God works all for the good of those who love God" (Romans 8: 28)," says Patriarch Daniel in the pastoral message sent on the occasion of the Lord's Birth, according to the Basilica Agency of the Romanian Patriarchate.

The Patriarch says that the incarnation of the eternal Son of God reveals to us the humble and generous love of God the Father for the world, all the life of the Lord Jesus Christ on earth being self-giving for the salvation of people, the high hierarch emphasizing that "in the period of medical and economic crisis today, helping people in difficulty is a pressing necessity."

At the same time, the Primate of the Romanian Orthodox Church asks to commemorate in our prayers the Romanians from abroad, of those around the borders of Romania and of the Romanian diaspora, "in order to preserve, with much brotherly love, the unity of faith and nation".

On the occasion of the Holy Celebrations of the Lord's Birth, the New Year 2022 and the Baptism of the Lord, Patriarch Daniel addresses to all "parent blessings, wishes for health and salvation, peace and joy, happiness and much help from God in all the good deed, together with the traditional greeting: Happy New Year!".