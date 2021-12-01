Patriarch Daniel: 'Greater Union Centennial' anniversary medal - recognition of Church contribution to national identity preservation

In response to being presented on Tuesday, on behalf of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, with the 'Greater Union Centennial' anniversary medal for the involvement of the Church in promoting national memory and values, Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church said that the distinction is a sign of the esteem in which the head of the state holds the Romanian Orthodox Church.

"It is a joy that the contribution of the Romanian Orthodox Church over the centuries to the preservation and cultivation of national identity and unity is acknowledged. It is a joy, because this sign of appreciation of the Romanian President for the Romanian Orthodox Church comes on the day of Saint Andrew the Apostle, who is the Protector of Romania and, significantly, the day for the commemoration of Saint Andrew the Apostle, the Protector of Romania, precedes the National Day of Romania," Patriarch Daniel said as cited by the Basilica agency of the Romanian Patriarchate.

The Primate of the Romanian Orthodox Church emphasized the "very fruitful cooperation" the Church and the State have had over time.

"We had a very fruitful cooperation between the State and the Church, between the servants of the Church and the Romanian patriots over time, but especially in 1918. And in 2018, at the centennial anniversary, we had yet one more reason for joy, namely the consecration of the altar of the National Cathedral, which was also an ideal ever since the reign of King Carol I and then of King Ferdinand and was supported by the Church," said Patriarch Daniel.

The 'Greater Union Centennial' anniversary medal was awarded by the President of Romania out of the "wish to reward the merits of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in appreciation of its efforts to preserve and promote the memory of events and participants in the achievement of national unity and of the modern national state, for its contribution to the defense and perpetuation of the values in the name of which the Greater Union was accomplished," reads the certificate signed by President Klaus Iohannis.

AGERPRES