Patriarch Daniel in message to Patriarch Porfirje of Serbia: News of the tragic event in Belgrade saddened us deeply

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, on Thursday sent a message of solidarity to Patriarch Porfirje of Serbia after the tragic event that happened at a school in Belgrade, in which he expresses his concern about the fact that violence is more and more present in contemporary society.

"The news of the tragic event on the morning of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, which occurred at a school in Belgrade, as a result of which eight innocent children lost their lives, together with an adult, and seven other people were wounded, deeply saddened us. We note with great concern that deadly violence, manifested by people regardless of age, is increasingly present in contemporary society, in contradiction with the sacred gift of life that comes from God. In these moments of sadness for the brotherly people of Serbia, we ask the Most Merciful God to rest in His peace and love the souls of those killed in this tragic event and to grant speedy healing to the wounded, and comfort to the bereaved families, in the light of the Resurrection of Christ, the One who conquered death," conveyed Patriarch Daniel.

Serbia was plunged into sadness on Thursday, a day after an unprecedented armed attack in a school in Belgrade during which a 13-year-old student killed eight of his classmates and a guard, reports AFP. Classes in all schools in this Balkan country of about 7 million inhabitants began with a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre.