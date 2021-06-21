 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Patriarch Daniel urges parents, professors and priests to support students intensely at the end of a difficult school year

basilica.ro
ps daniel

The Patriarch of Romania sent a message before the national examination and baccalaureate. Patriarch Daniel first addressed the young people to whom he stressed the importance of these exams for their development. He also urged parents, professors and priests in the parishes to support them more intensely at the end of this difficult school year, informs Basilica.ro.

Blessing and encouragement for exams: full text

Dear students,

Along with the family, the School and the Church are lights of your spiritual formation as people in the family and in society, to live life personally and at the same time as a community.

In the formation of each of us, exams are the most appropriate opportunities for evaluation and intellectual maturation, experiences that contribute considerably to our mental, emotional and intellectual progress.

Preparing for exams and taking them increases self-confidence, increases the capacity for communication dialogue, but also communion with other students and adults.

In the difficult context of a school year, unfolding under the worrying sign of the pandemic that has greatly changed and complicated the way we teach and learn, we urge students’ parents, professors and parish priests to support you more intensely now, uniting prayer with good advice and concrete help.

We pray to the Lord Jesus Christ, the Teacher and Light of the world, to inspire you and give you hope, courage, much success and joy!

With paternal love and blessing,

† Daniel

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.