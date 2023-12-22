Patriarch Daniel: Violence leading to death is increasingly present in contemporary society

Violence leading to death is increasingly present in contemporary society, in contradiction with the sacred gift of life that comes from God, said the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Father Daniel, in a message to Father Rastilav, Archbishop of Presov, Metropolitan of the Orthodox Church in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, after Thursday's tragic event at the Charles University in Prague.

"The news of the tragic event at Charles University in Prague on Thursday afternoon, 21 December 2023, in which 15 people lost their lives and 25 others were injured, has deeply saddened us. It is with great concern that we note that the violence that leads to death, manifested by people of all ages, is increasingly present in contemporary society, in contradiction to the sacred gift of life that comes from God," said Father Daniel, Agerpres informs.

The Patriarch said that "in these moments of sadness for the people of the Czech Republic, we pray to the Most Loving God to rest in His peace and love the souls of those killed in this tragic event and to grant speedy healing to the wounded and comfort to the bereaved families in the light of the Resurrection of Christ, who conquered death."